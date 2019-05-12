× Shots fired in Scranton Sunday Morning

SCRANTON, Pa. — Shots rang out around five Sunday morning in Scranton. The gunfire occurred near an after hours club on North Main Avenue, near Providence Square.

Newswatch 16 was there when a man was led away in handcuffs, and blood was found on a nearby post office.

So far, police in Scranton have not said what led to Sunday morning’s gunfire on North Main Avenue. There is no word yet from police as to how many people were injured in the Sunday morning shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with Newswatch 16 for more updates.