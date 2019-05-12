Rain Blamed for Slow Mother’s Day at Flower Shop in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The rain on Sunday was not good for businesses that cater to mom's green thumb.

Rogers' Nursery in Dallas Township says Mother's Day is usually a very busy day for the business.

Workers said the parking lot is typically packed with families looking for trees or flowers for mom, but that was not the case this year. They only had a handful of customers stop in.

One of the owners says she thinks the rain is to blame.

"Usually people take mom our for brunch or lunch and they stop by here when they're going out for a ride, and with this weather, it kind of stops it, slows it right down I should say," said Danielle Rogers, Rogers' Nursery.

Rogers says she hopes the rain lets up soon to encourage people to plant more trees. The only positive thing coming from all this rain is that the nursery can conserve water when it comes to watering all the plants.