Mother’s Day Brunch at Misericordia University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Single mothers were toasted at Misericordia University's fourth annual Champagne Brunch in Luzerne County.

More than 100 people came out to support a scholarship that benefits single mothers by providing them with financial aid while they earn a bachelor's degree at the university.

The goal is to help the women graduate with a small amount of debt and a whole lot of pride.

"We look forward to this every year. This is one of our biggest fundraisers, so to come and meet everybody that wants to donate to our program and we also get to celebrate Mother's Day. It's amazing," said student and mother Dianne Bennette.

Misericordia University also provides housing for up to 16 families enrolled in the program.