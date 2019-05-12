× In Your Neighborhood

JFS 4th Annual Community Matters Event

The Jewish Family Service will be celebrating, Thursday, May 16, in Lackawanna County. The JFS 4th Annual Community Matters Event honors those who have helped both JFS as well as the entire community. This year’s event will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel Scranton. Tickets cost $100 per person. A silent auction will also be held during the evening.

22nd Annual Candy’s Place Walk Fundraiser

If you’re looking to check out the sights and help a good cause, head out to Luzerne County, Saturday, May 18. The 22nd Annual Candy’s Place Walk Fundraiser begins at the Center for Cancer Wellness at 8 a.m. Walk around Forty Fort and help raise funds for the center. Registration costs $35. There will be musical entertainment, kid friendly activities, vendors, tours and so much more.

Car Show

We’re revving up the engines as another car show comes into Susquehanna County, Saturday, May 18. This show is special because it benefits the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors. All vehicles are welcome. Awards will be given for the best dressed person matching the era of their car. Enjoy food, prizes, a Chinese auction, entertainment, flea market and craft fair. The cost is $10 the day of the show but spectators are free.