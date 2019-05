× Human Remains Found Along Susquehanna River in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Lycoming County coroner is trying to identify human remains found along the Susquehanna River in Williamsport this weekend.

State police and forensic anthropology experts are helping to identify the deteriorated remains discovered Saturday morning by fishermen near Hepburn Street in Williamsport.

The coroner said it appears the remains had been there for several months.