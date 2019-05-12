Good Shepherd Academy in Kingston is proud to present "The Magical Land of Oz". This free performance will be held Thursday May 16th 2019, at 9am and 7pm.
Good Morning PA – Good Shepherd Academy
-
Wet Weather Cancels Carnival, but Show Goes on at Drive-in Theater
-
Making Doughnuts for Fat Tuesday in Bloomsburg
-
Good Morning PA – Visiting Nurse Association
-
Good Morning PA – Double “R” Twirlettes
-
Good Morning PA – “Seniors Got Talent”
-
-
Cheesy Effort to Help the Hungry
-
Good Morning PA – Clear Run Elementary Center
-
Clydesdale Horses Rescued from Frozen Lake
-
The King Cake, a Colorful Mardi Gras Traditional Dessert
-
Good Morning PA – Double “R” Twirlettes
-
-
Good Morning PA – Waverly Community House
-
Good Morning PA – Marley’s Mission
-
Good Morning PA – Marywood SOAR Program