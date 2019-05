× Actress Lisa Whelchel Speaks at Church in Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Actress Lisa Whelchel made a stop at a church in the Poconos on Sunday.

The former star of the classic TV show “The Facts of Life” held a Mother’s Day event at the Community Church in Coolbaugh Township near Mount Pocono.

Whelchel was there to share her inspiring life story and give advice as an international speaker on faith.

The free event in Monroe County also included a “mom’s lounge” and gifts.