Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROETON, Pa. -- State police say two people are dead after a crash in Bradford County.

Troopers say two vehicles collided around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 414 and Burlington Pike in Monroeton.

One of the drivers, Florence Planishek, and a passenger, Albert Planishek, died at the scene, troopers said.

The other driver was flown to the hospital.

State police are looking into what caused the deadly crash.