State Police Host Sunny Day Camp at Pocono Raceway

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State troopers from the Lehighton barracks hosted Sunny Day Camp at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

The one-day camp is meant to teach people with special needs about life as a state trooper.

"I got to see all of the equipment, and I got to go into a lot of cars and stuff and had a really fun day," said Cameron Goodchild of Albrightsville.

"It just goes to show that everybody is a part of this community. This is a day full of smiles and that's all that is. This is bigger than the state police," said Tpr. Anthony Petroski, community services officer.

Sunny Day Camp does not have an age limit like the state police's Camp Cadet, so all ages were welcome.