Special Honor for Fallen Officers

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A fundraiser in Scranton Saturday night honored a pair of fallen officers, one from Scranton and one from its sister city in Ireland.

Saturday night's performance of "Take Me Home Colleen" at the Theater at North benefits a memorial in Ballina, Ireland.

That memorial will honor a fallen officer in Ireland as well as Scranton Police Officer John Wilding, who was killed in the line of duty in back in 2015.

Wilding's mother tells Newswatch 16 Ireland meant a lot to her son and his family.

"This performance means a lot. My son always talked about going to Ireland. It was something we wanted to do as a family. We wanted to bring our children there. And in a way, I feel like John got to Ireland. I think this production brings him there," said Mary Wilding.

Mary Wilding and the Scranton Police Department are planning to plant a tree outside police headquarters in memory of the Irish officer.