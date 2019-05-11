Search for Alleged Killer in Clinton County

Posted 2:45 am, May 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:48AM, May 11, 2019

State Police say they have a first degree murder arrest warrant out for 56 year old Timothy Neff.

Neff is accused in the deadly stabbing of 62 year old Agnes Neff.    It happened Friday afternoon, inside a home along Long Run Road in Mill Hall.  69 year old William Neff was wounded as he tried to stop a fight between Timothy and Agnes.

State Police believe Timothy Neff left the home in a burgundy 2018 Nissan Frontier.  The license plate identification is ZLD5896.

Police want you to call them if you see Timothy Neff.  Their number is (570) 726-6000.

 

