× Search for Alleged Killer in Clinton County

State Police say they have a first degree murder arrest warrant out for 56 year old Timothy Neff.

Neff is accused in the deadly stabbing of 62 year old Agnes Neff. It happened Friday afternoon, inside a home along Long Run Road in Mill Hall. 69 year old William Neff was wounded as he tried to stop a fight between Timothy and Agnes.

State Police believe Timothy Neff left the home in a burgundy 2018 Nissan Frontier. The license plate identification is ZLD5896.

Police want you to call them if you see Timothy Neff. Their number is (570) 726-6000.