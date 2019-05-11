We visit Kate Luvender of Mariah Sol Mixed Metal Jewelry in Tunkhannock. She shows us how she creates her unique metal based pieces. She offers a line of necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets. Her jewelry is also available at Art e Fekts Gallery in Pittston.
Mariah Sol Mixed Metal Jewelry
