Lackawaxen is home to the Zane Grey Museum. Zane Grey was a trained dentist, semi-professional baseball player, prolific author, and ultimately the father of the modern western story. His epic stories and his extravagant screenplays and serials are still enjoyed by readers today! One of his residences is in Lackawaxen. The Zane Grey Museum is part of the National Park Service.