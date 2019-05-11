Habitat for Humanity Warehouse Sale in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Everything people need for their spring fixer uppers could be found in one place today in the Poconos.

Paint, carpeting, and garden supplies were all under the same roof at the Monroe County Habitat for Humanity Warehouse Sale on Saturday.

Money raised at the sale near Tobyhanna goes to Habitat for Humanity.

"We all know there are a lot of needs within a lot of the communities within the area and anytime you could be of some support or anytime you could come out and make a difference is always a good thing," said Kenneth Cleveland of Wilkes-Barre.

Feeding Families Ministry helped organize the warehouse sale in Monroe County.