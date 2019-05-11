Free Video Games up for Grabs

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. -- Free video games were up for grabs in one part of the Poconos.

People lined up outside All Gen Video Games in Mount Pocono for the event on Saturday.

Gamers got to pick a brown paper bag, and inside was an old-school video game. The bags were only marked with the type of console the game was for.

"I'm an old-school gamer. I like the new-school stuff, too, but it's the old-school stuff that brings back memories of childhood and stuff. Ain't nothing you can compare it too," said Alejandro Rivera from New York.

The event runs until 8 p.m.

The owner of All Gen Video Games says the event was held in celebration of Free Video Game Day.

