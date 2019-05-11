Fishing Derby for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Young anglers lined the shore of the pond at McDade Park in Scranton on Saturday.

The Lackawanna County commissioners hosted the youth fishing derby for the 27th year.

Kids ages 4 - 12 had a chance to compete.

"Fishing is so fun because I get to do my own stuff like cast it out and hook the fish," explained Michael Evans of Falls Township.

There were a few awards up for grabs for largest fish, first caught, and first to catch the five fish limit at the derby in Scranton.