D-Day Veteran Celebrates 95th Birthday in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- People gathered in Wilkes-Barre to say thank you to a veteran celebrating his 95th birthday.

Family and friends surprised Robert Brodbeck of Hughestown with a party at the East End Towers apartments Saturday night.

Brodbeck served during World War II. He was one of the thousands of Allied troops who rushed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day nearly 75 years ago.

"Well, I just tell people I just keep breathing. That's my advice, just keep breathing. Live a moderate life. Enjoy it as much as you can because we only come this way once," Brodbeck said.

Members of the local American Legion also came out to wish him a happy birthday and thank him for his service.