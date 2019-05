Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Sunshine on Saturday made for perfect carnival weather.

Rides and games filled Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday afternoon for the final day of the carnival benefitting St. Cats and Dogs, an animal rescue inside Nay Aug's old zoo building.

Organizers say they wanted to hold a carnival reminiscent of the ones held each summer at the park in the past.

The rides run until 9 p.m. here in Scranton.