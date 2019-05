Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- There was a special performance at the Ritz Theater in downtown Scranton Saturday night.

The show, titled "Crystal Ball Cabaret," featured numerous acts, and the money raised will help send kids to theater programs at CAPAA, the Creative and Performing Arts Academy of NEPA.

There were singing acts and more at the more-than-a-century-old theater that has a new look thanks in part to the efforts of Leadership Lackawanna class of 2019.