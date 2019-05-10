Police Called to Apartment Complex in Bloomsburg

Posted 5:30 am, May 10, 2019, by

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police have been called to an apartment complex in Bloomsburg.

The university tweeted just before 5 a.m. on Friday that campus is open, but officers are at the 200 building of the Honeysuckle Complex.

Officials have not said why police are there.

Roads around that complex are shut down Friday morning, and apartment buildings have been evacuated.

Kehr Union is open for anyone who had to leave.

Newswatch 16 has a crew there and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.