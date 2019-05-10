Police Called to Apartment Complex in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police have been called to an apartment complex in Bloomsburg.

#BUAlert Update: Police incident continues at 200 building of Honeysuckle. Campus is open. — Bloomsburg University (@BloomsburgU) May 10, 2019

The university tweeted just before 5 a.m. on Friday that campus is open, but officers are at the 200 building of the Honeysuckle Complex.

Officials have not said why police are there.

Roads around that complex are shut down Friday morning, and apartment buildings have been evacuated.

Kehr Union is open for anyone who had to leave.

Newswatch 16 has a crew there and will provide more information as it becomes available.