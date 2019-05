× Monroe County Woman Charged with Child Endangerment

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Monroe County is now facing endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Police say Nicole Itsines-Cardenas knew that Allen Davey was allegedly raping an underage girl for 10 years and did not stop it.

Davey is also facing a long list of charges including rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.