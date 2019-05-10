Man Dead Following Head-on Collision Near Tamaqua
RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One man is dead after a head-on collision Friday afternoon near Tamaqua.
Police say Larry Wanamaker of Palmerton was driving along Route 309 when a mechanical issue with his Volkswagen Beetle that caused the car to cross into the northbound lane of traffic and hit a Chevrolet pickup.
According to police, Wanamaker was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The driver of the pickup was injured and taken to the hospital.
Route 309 was closed for two hours while police investigated in Schuylkill County.
40.830076 -75.986033