Man Dead Following Head-on Collision Near Tamaqua

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One man is dead after a head-on collision Friday afternoon near Tamaqua.

Police say Larry Wanamaker of Palmerton was driving along Route 309 when a mechanical issue with his Volkswagen Beetle that caused the car to cross into the northbound lane of traffic and hit a Chevrolet pickup.

According to police, Wanamaker was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The driver of the pickup was injured and taken to the hospital.

Route 309 was closed for two hours while police investigated in Schuylkill County.