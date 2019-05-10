Man Dead Following Head-on Collision Near Tamaqua

Posted 9:01 pm, May 10, 2019, by

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One man is dead after a head-on collision Friday afternoon near Tamaqua.

Police say Larry Wanamaker of Palmerton was driving along Route 309 when a mechanical issue with his Volkswagen Beetle that caused the car to cross into the northbound lane of traffic and hit a Chevrolet pickup.

According to police, Wanamaker was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The driver of the pickup was injured and taken to the hospital.

Route 309 was closed for two hours while police investigated in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.