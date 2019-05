× Husband and Wife in Lackawanna County Facing Theft Charges

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A husband and wife face charges in Lackawanna County after being accused of stealing and pawning items from Clarks Summit State Hospital.

Christopher and Susanne Mellen from Scranton are charged with receiving stolen property.

Christopher works at the hospital.

Investigators believe the couple stole $20,000 worth of equipment in Lackawanna County.