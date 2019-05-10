Four Nabbed for Shooting at Vehicles in Hawley

HAWLEY, Pa. — Four people are in custody in Wayne County accused of shooting at vehicles.

Brendan Draughon, 18; Michael Giordano,18; and Alexander Smith,18; all of Hawley, and a 16-year-old juvenile are charged with assault and criminal mischief.

The group is accused of targeting drivers with BB guns on Bellmonte Avenue in Hawley earlier this week.

Police caught the suspects after one of the men shot a police cruiser.

 

