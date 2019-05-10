× Flower Shop Busy for Mother’s Day

DANVILLE, Pa. — Mother’s Day is right around the corner and some of the busiest places are flower shops.

Jack Rinck loaded arrangement after arrangement of flowers onto his delivery truck at Scott’s Floral in Danville. Mother’s Day weekend is the store’s busiest of the year. Rinck will make a lot of deliveries this weekend.

“Between 30 and 40 a day,” he said.

Inside the store, the phones were ringing all day.

Scott’s floral has been in business for more than 40 years. Employees are putting in extra hours this weekend and owner Scott Edwards says there will be double the amount of delivery drivers on the road.

“Mother’s Day is kind of spread between Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Edwards said.

Edwards says carnations are the most popular Mother’s Day flower but people want greenhouse items, too.

“Patio pots, hanging baskets, usually basically what everybody wants. Sometimes they’ll pick out herbs, other annuals,” said store worker Joann Wagner.

Regular business doesn’t stop on holidays. This weekend is Bloomsburg University’s graduation and Scott’s Floral is doing the flower arrangements for that.

“We’ll actually have staff at Bloomsburg University selling different bunches of flowers,” Edwards said.

Edwards guesses the shop will make nearly 1,000 flower arrangements for Mother’s Day. Scott’s floral is even delivering on Sunday for those last-minute orders.