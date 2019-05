× Fire in Honesdale Quickly Extinguished

HONESDALE, Pa. — Firefighters quickly put out a fire in Wayne County Friday morning.

It broke out in the house at the corner of 8th and Court Street in Honesdale after 10 a.m.

The homeowner was doing renovations and believes oily rags may have caught fire. There is fire damage to one room and smoke damage on the second floor.

No one was hurt.