College Graduations Means Business Boom in Wyoming Valley

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- College graduation time is upon us in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Students from Misericordia University are getting their diplomas on Saturday and with all their loved ones here to celebrate, nearby hotels and restaurants in the Wyoming Valley are booked.

Anthony Scher and his family are making memories that will last a lifetime. He is graduating from Misericordia University this weekend after four years of hard work.

Scher is hoping to get a job as a police officer.

"There's a lot of people, a lot of economic growth and a lot of chance and opportunity for me to thrive so I am currently in the process of trying to become a police officer for the port," said Scher.

Students are graduating at a time when the unemployment rate here in Pennsylvania is at its lowest since 1969 at just under 4%.

"It's really good, especially for me with speech and healthcare. We really need healthcare professionals, so there's always a need for that," said graduating senior Madison Hayes.

More than 400 undergraduate and graduate students are taking home their degrees this weekend and with all their families coming to celebrate, business in the Wyoming Valley is booming.

Leggio's Italian Restaurant has been taking reservations for graduation weekend for months.

"We get them anywhere from the beginning of the spring semester in January all the way until this weekend. It gets really crazy from 11 a.m. until we close the doors at 9 p.m.," said Shawn Cuthrell.

And this is also one of the busiest times of the year for people at Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

"Usually the hotel is sold out about a half a year before graduation so especially when there are multiple events happening on the same weekend, on those dates usually the whole Wyoming Valley is sold out," said Tabitha Inman, manager.

The graduation ceremony for students at Misericordia happens Saturday. Meanwhile, students from Kings College and Wilkes University also in the Wyoming Valley are graduating next weekend.

