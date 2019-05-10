× A Toast To Towanda: Festival To Support YMCA & Community Improvement Projects

An event this weekend in Towanda could have you raising a glass.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the 4th annual “Wine & Beer Festival” on Friday.

The event hits Bradford County Saturday, May 11.

The festival is spearheaded by the Towanda Rotary.

Some of the money raised is given to the YMCA in Towanda toward its capital campaign.

Other funds are spent by the Rotary for community improvement initiatives including new flower boxes and other projects.

EVENT SPECIFICS:

Saturday’s festival takes place from Noon until 5 p.m. in a new location this year, Mountaineer Park, 117 Thrasher Lane, Monroeton.

You must be 21 or older attend. Tickets are $20 a person or two tickets for $35.00.

CLICK HERE to get tickets ahead of time!

Head here for more general information on the event.

Go to this link to be connected to the Towanda Rotary festival event page on Facebook.