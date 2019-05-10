× $3.2 Million Match 6 Ticket Sold in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold in Carbon County.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $3.2 million from the Thursday, May 9, drawing was sold at Giant Food Store on Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton.

The winning ticket matched all six winning numbers –11,13, 21, 26, 33, 44 — to win the jackpot.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The jackpot for the Match 6 game had been rolling for more than a month.

#BIGWINNER: The winning Match 6 lottery ticket worth $3.2 million was sold at the Giant in Lehighton. Store managers are thrilled and customers are starting to line up to check their tickets. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/KzfHykk2m9 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) May 10, 2019

