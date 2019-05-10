$3.2 Million Match 6 Ticket Sold in Carbon County

Posted 12:43 pm, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44PM, May 10, 2019

The winning Match 6 numbers from Thursday's drawing

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold in Carbon County.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $3.2 million from the Thursday, May 9, drawing was sold at Giant Food Store on Blakeslee Boulevard in Lehighton.

The winning ticket matched all six winning numbers –11,13, 21, 26, 33, 44 — to win the jackpot.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The jackpot for the Match 6 game had been rolling for more than a month.

