16 To The Rescue: Coco

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Coco is a 3-to-5-year-old pit bull mix at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

Coco came in as a stray back in February and hasn’t received any interest.

“He’s really just a sweet dog with everybody he meets,” said shelter worker Jeff Polanin. He’s a perfect gentleman on the leash. He just doesn’t get along with other dogs right now.”

Workers believe he keeps getting overlooked because he has to be the only dog in his future home.

“I don’t know if it’s the dog thing, because usually people who want another dog for their companion, or if it’s his coloring or his breed. He’s just getting overlooked here and we’re trying to find him the best home.”

Shelter workers say he may look tough, but he’s far from it.

“He’s super sweet, very mellow, just loves strolling around, doesn’t get that excited about anything. He’s just a very mellow dog,” said Polanin.

Coco isn’t a super-active dog.

“We take him in the run, he just walks around. He doesn’t necessarily want to play fetch, he just wants to be with you.”

Coco is a sweet guy, who keeps getting passed by, time and time again. Workers hope someone sees this story and changes his fate.

“He’s just a really sweet guy,” Polanin added. “I trust him with everybody that we have come up here, I hand him to volunteers to walk, he’s great with walking when there are not other dogs around. He’s very friendly, just wants attention, loves to be pet. He’s just a great dog.”

If you are interested in adopting Coco, contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com.