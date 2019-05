Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Hundreds of young people were honored Thursday night by the Catholic church with youth awards.

This is the second year that Bishop Bambera has handed out awards to eighth and twelfth grade students at all of the diocesan schools and parishes.

More than 700 young people were nominated because of their commitment to faith and service in their communities.

The bishop's youth award is the highest honor presented to youth in the Diocese of Scranton.