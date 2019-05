× University of Scranton Announces New Humanities Building

SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a new building opening up at the University of Scranton.

University officials announced the new Gail and Francis Slattery Center for Humanities on Thursday.

The center will be housed in a Victorian home on the corner of Mulberry Street and Clay Avenue.

The building will be used for the Humanities Scholars Program at the university in Lackawanna County.