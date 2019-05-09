Suspect Caught on Camera in Scranton Scuffle in Custody

SCRANTON, Pa. — A suspect caught on camera in a scuffle with a 71-year-old man has turned himself in to authorities in Scranton.
Ramone Sanabria, 18, of Scranton, was arraigned Thursday afternoon on simple assault and harassment charges.
Police say Sanabria is the person seen on security camera footage throwing a 71-year-old man to the ground in a dispute of a handicapped parking space in front of the man’s residence in Scranton.
Video from a home on Penn Avenue in Scranton maddened thousands of people who have seen it online. It captures the end of what police say was a dispute over a parking spot. A teen jumps out of a moving car and shoves Robert Jones, 71, to the ground knocking him unconscious.
Police say Ramone Sanabria’s mother contacted officers Wednesday night after seeing the video herself.
Sanabria agreed to turn himself in to take responsibility for his actions.
According to court papers, Sanabria was a passenger in a car that was parked in front of Jones’ home on Penn Avenue. Jones told officers that when he asked the driver to move, Sanabria became irate, eventually shoving Jones to the ground, his head hitting a piece of concrete.
Newswatch 16 spoke to Jones’ granddaughter Courtney Brady.
“It’s completely disgusting, and his parents have failed him, drastically. Or he just threw all his home training out the window,” Brady said. “There was no need for any of this.”
Sanabria is charged with simple assault and harassment a magistrate set his bail at $15,000.
Investigators have not said if they have located two juveniles who were also involved.
4 comments
junebug445
Have more consideration and empathy for others!! Jeez it’s so sad that a man had to get knocked UNCONSCIOUS… just sad
donny hud43987
Good job police! Keep him locked up! What a POS! I hope that old man is gonna be ok, and he should pay for every medical bill from his assult!
adam burke
Hey bud, the police didn’t do anything. As the report said “he turned himself in.” Should read more.
fortisveritas
He’s going to be real popular in the joint.