Suspect Caught on Camera in Scranton Scuffle in Custody

SCRANTON, Pa. — A suspect caught on camera in a scuffle with a 71-year-old man has turned himself in to authorities in Scranton.

Ramone Sanabria, 18, of Scranton, was arraigned Thursday afternoon on simple assault and harassment charges.

Police say Sanabria is the person seen on security camera footage throwing a 71-year-old man to the ground in a dispute of a handicapped parking space in front of the man’s residence in Scranton.

Ramone Sanabria arraigned this afternoon on charges of Simple Assault & Harassment. Sanabria was caught on camera shoving 71yo Robert Jones after a dispute. Jones is recovering at a hospital, Sanabria was sent to jail on $15,000 bail. @wnep pic.twitter.com/9PrVUpo7pV — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) May 9, 2019

Video from a home on Penn Avenue in Scranton maddened thousands of people who have seen it online. It captures the end of what police say was a dispute over a parking spot. A teen jumps out of a moving car and shoves Robert Jones, 71, to the ground knocking him unconscious.

Police say Ramone Sanabria’s mother contacted officers Wednesday night after seeing the video herself.

Sanabria agreed to turn himself in to take responsibility for his actions.

According to court papers, Sanabria was a passenger in a car that was parked in front of Jones’ home on Penn Avenue. Jones told officers that when he asked the driver to move, Sanabria became irate, eventually shoving Jones to the ground, his head hitting a piece of concrete.

Newswatch 16 spoke to Jones’ granddaughter Courtney Brady.

“It’s completely disgusting, and his parents have failed him, drastically. Or he just threw all his home training out the window,” Brady said. “There was no need for any of this.”

Sanabria is charged with simple assault and harassment a magistrate set his bail at $15,000.

Investigators have not said if they have located two juveniles who were also involved.