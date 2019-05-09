× Special Olympics Hosts Hundreds of Young Athletes

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — More than 500 young athletes participated in the annual Special Olympics at East Stroudsburg Area High School South on Thursday.

Sprints, high jumps, and softball tosses were just some of the fun events happening at the annual Special Olympics.

The competition is heating up at the annual Special Olympics at East Stroudsburg Area High School South. About 600 young athletes will compete today. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/dEicSGqL7t — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) May 9, 2019

Stephanie Oesterle walked away with a ribbon.

“I recently just did the softball throw and I got third place for that.”

About 600 young athletes from schools all across Monroe and Northampton Counties participated in the track and field event at East Stroudsburg Area High School South.

Porsha Chaleman is a senior at Pleasant Valley High School and came to support her friend.

“I am helping my friend Stephanie out and I am helping the other Olympians here to try and help them have the best day they can.”

Out of hundreds of athletes, there is a good majority of them that take the games very seriously. But some others, like my new friend Damien, are just here to have fun.

Damien Soto is in first grade at Smithfield Elementary school. He got a ribbon for his quick feet in the 50-meter dash.

“I am number one. I am number one, actually,” Damien said.

“He’s quite a character,” said Damien’s mother Linda Rivera. “This is my first time seeing him participate, so it’s nice. I am enjoying it.”

Organizers of the event say they enjoy seeing the smiles on the faces of so many people.

“That is what it’s all about. When I see the parents smiles, you know that is what it’s all about, to see their kids come out here and have a great time, enjoy themselves and everyone is a winner. It doesn’t matter what place they finish,” said organizer Rick Agretto.