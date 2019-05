× One Dead Following Northumberland County Fight

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man from Northumberland County died Thursday after sustaining injuries from a fight late last month.

According to police, Brian Cox died after getting into a fight with Jay Boyer along South 3rd Street in Sunbury.

Police say when they responded to the fight they found Cox on the ground and bleeding from the head.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 Boyer will be facing further charges after the deadly fight in Sunbury.