Northeast Gymnastics In Hanover Township Still Producing Level 10 Talent

17 year old Krista Zultevicz from Shickshinny trains 22 hours a week with Northest gymnastic instructor Lori Dexter.

For 25 years now Dexter has worked with hundreds of gymnasts inside this facility in Hanover Township.

Zultevicz is the next Level 10 gymnast to hit it big finishing 5th in the all around competition at Regionals in Virginia Beach last month.

"It was nerve wracking, but like as I started it just kept getting better. And I ended on bars which was my favorite event and it went really well," said Krista.

Now Krista moves onto the Junior Olympic Nationals in Indianapolis May 19th.

"Well that is the most exciting part after all these years. I get to go to college and compete in the SEC but fortunately I have a whole other year left to do that and I just want to be strong and hit my routines at every meet and do the best job that i possibly can until i get to do that," again Krista

Krista's favorite event is the un-even bars. She says it's the easiest and she scored a 9.650 on this same event at Regionals.

"Where's your strength right now? What event are you strong in? I'm going to say bars and floor. Those are probably my two strongest events," again added Krista.

13 year old Anne Challman from Lewisburg is a level 9 gymnast. She qualified for the Eastern National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida with her performance at Regionals.

"I'm really excited for that because it's really a good opportunity to see what it's like competing with people from everywhere," said Anne.

Challman will be a freshman next year. Zultevicz a senior with a verbal commitment to Kentucky and the SEC in 2020. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Luzerne County.