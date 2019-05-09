No Ticket Increase Under Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ New Deal

Posted 9:15 am, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34AM, May 9, 2019

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- We already know the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are staying put in Luzerne County.

We now know that ticket prices will not go up under the new 10-year deal.

The announcement was made during Wednesday's official unveiling of the new agreement.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Luzerne County Convention Authority had been working on a new lease for about a year.

Both sides hammered out a deal over the weekend keeping pro hockey in northeastern Pennsylvania for the next decade.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.