No Ticket Increase Under Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ New Deal

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- We already know the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are staying put in Luzerne County.

We now know that ticket prices will not go up under the new 10-year deal.

The announcement was made during Wednesday's official unveiling of the new agreement.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Luzerne County Convention Authority had been working on a new lease for about a year.

Both sides hammered out a deal over the weekend keeping pro hockey in northeastern Pennsylvania for the next decade.