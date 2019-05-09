× New Vibe At Historic Landmark

A more than century old theater that’s played host to many vaudeville acts ranging from the Marx Brothers to Harry Houdini has a new look and new vibe.

The Ritz Theater at 222 Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton got its start in the Electric City in 1907.

Now, thanks to a group of volunteers who a part of a Leadership Lackawanna class 2019, there are even more historical images on the walls that help tell the theater’s history over the past 100 years.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out the new look on Thursday.

Today, The Ritz Theater is most well-known as a performing arts academy for kids as part of the Creative and Performing Arts Academy of NEPA known as CAPAA.

In Leadership Lackawanna’s 10-month Core Program, participants gain leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills, as well as an enhanced understanding of the issues relevant to the Greater Scranton region, through monthly sessions. Areas of focus can include community development, economic development, government, health care, law, education, quality of life, sustainability, history and media, with sessions featuring widely-recognized specialists.

Members of the class also devote a large portion of their time to develop and implement community projects, hence enhancing their leadership abilities, fostering teamwork and benefiting local nonprofit organizations. Leadership Lackawanna’s Core Program accepts applications from candidates who live or work in Lackawanna County. Partial tuition scholarships are available on a limited basis.

Established in 1982, Leadership Lackawanna’s four programs — teen, core, executive leadership and Welcome Scranton! — have graduated more than 2,200 community leaders. For more information, click here or call 570-342-7711.Each year, the Leadership Lackawanna Core Program class completes various service projects helping to fulfill a need in our community. By working with fellow non-profit organizations, class participants expand their leadership abilities and further develop their skills. This year, Leadership Lackawanna’s 2019 Core Program Team Puttin’ on the Ritz was assigned a project to transform the stairwells and second floor lobby of the Ritz Theater in downtown Scranton, using an emphasis on historic significance to help bring this iconic downtown landmark back to life.