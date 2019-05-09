× Lost Phone Returned to Boy with Autism

CHESNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There’s a happy ending to a story reported last week about a little boy who lost his phone in the Poconos.

Rachel Voulo told Newswatch 16 an anonymous person mailed the cell phone back with all of the pictures and videos still on it.

Late last month, Voulo says her 7-year-old son Oliver lost the phone while they were in the Brodheadsville area.

Oliver has autism and the images on his cell phone relax him.

Voulo is relieved and thankful to have the phone back.