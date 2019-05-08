Wilkes-Barre Teen Dies One Month After Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A Wilkes-Barre teen is dead one month after he was stabbed.

Last month, a 17-year old was stabbed on Holland Street in the city.

Police arrested and charged Milton Clark with assault. They say he's related to the teen.

Officers say the teen caught Clark watching his mother bathe.

The 17 year old was stabbed in the abdomen.

Police say Cark ran away, and they found him a short time later with the knife.

According to reports, that teen has died. Now, this is a homicide investigation.

There is no word yet on his name. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

41.230018 -75.897283