Vehicle for Future Jobs

HARFORD, Pa. -- Hundreds of fifth graders were given a hands-on experience on different careers paths Wednesday in Susquehanna County.

The goal is to give students a chance to see the jobs available in their own area.

Some tried on state police gear while others learned what it takes to be an EMS worker. At the Harford Fairgrounds, hundreds of fifth grade students were given a hands-on learning experience from more than two dozen businesses.

Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium (NTIEC), a school-to-work organization, along with several school districts, hosted the job fair. Students were able to have their questions answered directly from workers in the business.

Organizers hope this event opens students' eyes to the many career paths that are going on in their own backyards.

"We have this program for fifth graders because they are at the age where they kind of understand what is going on and that they can start asking the questions that will help them explore the different opportunities," said NTIEC's Deb Tierney.

"Walking around meeting all the people, they are really nice, and I like getting the free stuff, and it is very informative. I think a lot more schools should come here because it is really fun," said Elk Lake student Cassandra Trivett.

Organizers hope this annual vehicle career day sends the students on a path down the road to success.