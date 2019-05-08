Uber and Lyft Drivers Tough to Find on Strike Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Finding an Uber or Lyft driver was not easy on Wednesday in the Poconos. Many drivers that work for the ride-hailing services decided to strike for changes to compensation and benefit-related issues.

Tyrone Saunders is an Uber driver. He was waiting for people to call for a ride in East Stroudsburg.

"I've only gotten one so far since I came out. I mean, I've only been out for an hour though. Sometimes out here it's like that. Sometimes in the morning, it's slow and sometimes it's not. Some days are good and some days aren't," Saunders said.

Saunders was one of a select few out driving. Thousands of other Uber and Lyft drivers across the country are on strike.

Drivers are hoping the companies will make some changes including better pay.

Heather Newland from Upper Mount Bethel drives for both Uber and Lyft.

"I wish that we could get more out of it, but it kind of is what it is. I only do this part-time," Newland said.

The parking lot at the former Kmart in East Stroudsburg is normally a hub for Uber and Lyft drivers, who are waiting to pick up a ride. But on this National Day of Action, those drivers are hard to come by.

Joshua Cortez started working for Lyft on Wednesday and admits he didn't know about the strike. He says now it makes sense why he has only seen a few other drivers on the smartphone app.

"People have been doing this a lot longer so if they are saying they need more pay, they probably do. I mean with car maintenance and gas and all that," Cortez said.

The Uber and Lyft drivers Newswatch 16 spoke to also hope something will change when it comes to money the companies take home in commission.