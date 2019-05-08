Three Mile Island Sets Date for Shutdown
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station near Harrisburg announced Wednesday it is moving forward with its plan to close the facility this year.
Exelon Generation said Three Mile Island will shut down in September.
It had previously announced last year that the closure was in the works, but the company was hoping for some legislative action in the state capitol to help keep it open.
Exelon said it’s clear that’s not going to happen by the June 1 deadline the company gave to change its mind.
In March, the facility marked 40 years since the nuclear accident that forced evacuations near Harrisburg and spread fear across the state.
