Three Mile Island Sets Date for Shutdown

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station near Harrisburg announced Wednesday it is moving forward with its plan to close the facility this year.

Exelon Generation said Three Mile Island will shut down in September.

It’s become clear a state policy solution in PA won’t be enacted in time to save @TMI_Unit1 from premature retirement. We are disappointed to report that TMI Unit 1 will permanently shut down by Sept. 30, 2019, as previously announced in May 2017. https://t.co/wskuJWV7uM — Exelon Generation (@ExelonGen) May 8, 2019

It had previously announced last year that the closure was in the works, but the company was hoping for some legislative action in the state capitol to help keep it open.

Exelon said it’s clear that’s not going to happen by the June 1 deadline the company gave to change its mind.

In March, the facility marked 40 years since the nuclear accident that forced evacuations near Harrisburg and spread fear across the state.

“Today is a difficult day for our employees, who were hopeful state policymakers would support valuing carbon-free #nuclear energy in time to save TMI Unit 1 from premature closure.” – Bryan Hanson, @ExelonGen chief nuclear officer pic.twitter.com/P3m1M5Utt6 — Three Mile Island (@TMI_Unit1) May 8, 2019