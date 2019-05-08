Three Face Child Endangerment Charges

Posted 11:17 pm, May 8, 2019, by

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- Three people were arrested after police in Luzerne County say two naked children were found running in the streets and their house was in filth.

Parents Amanda Dombroski and Christian Flis, as well as Dombroski's stepsister Elizabeth Hall, are all charged with child endangerment.

Police in Plymouth say Hall was babysitting a 3 year old and 4 year old at a house on Vine Street on Tuesday.

Authorities were called when someone saw the kids running outside unsupervised.

Officers tell us the home had vomit and feces caked onto the floors and there was no food in the house for the kids to eat.

"They can't be kids if they're living in filth, eating feces and getting sick. That's nasty and I'm disgusted with that," said neighbor Patricia Gordonel.

The children are in the custody of Luzerne County Children and Youth, and the three charged in the case are out on bail.

