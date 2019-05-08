This week on POL: Duck Harbor Walleye Netting & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Duck Harbor in Wayne county to watch as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission conducts their annual walleye netting and spawning. Plus it's week number two in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy contest. Watch and get the clues you need to enter to win a Crestliner 1600 Storm fishing boat from Hall's Marine of Muncy. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.