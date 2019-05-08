Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a proposal to raise the smoking age in Pennsylvania and the condition of the roads.
Talkback 16: Raising the Smoking Age, Potholes
-
Talkback 16: Dog Hit and Killed, Smoking Age, St. Patrick’s Day
-
Talkback 16: Gas Tax Money, More Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Talkback 16
-
Talkback 16: Roundabouts, Matching Outfits
-
Talkback 16: Crumbling Roads, Eyesore
-
-
Talkback 16: Child Sex Abuse Accusations, Hiking Trail, Talkback Extra
-
Talkback 16: Vaccines, Gas Prices, Potholes
-
Talkback 16: Honesdale Cross, Rifle Deer Season
-
Talkback 16: Marijuana Debate, Rain
-
Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, College Fraternities
-
-
Talkback 16: Recycled Asphalt, Backyard Weather
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse, Litter, Complaints
-
Talkback 16: Tornadoes, Notre Dame Cathedral Fire
1 Comment
Ken Coville
Do you actually LISTEN to the calls that come in? The ones from May 8 sounded like they came from a bunch of drunks at the bar! I want to hear what people say, but you have to be able to understand them too!