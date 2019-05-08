Talkback 16: Raising the Smoking Age, Potholes

Posted 6:14 pm, May 8, 2019, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include a proposal to raise the smoking age in Pennsylvania and the condition of the roads.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Ken Coville

    Do you actually LISTEN to the calls that come in? The ones from May 8 sounded like they came from a bunch of drunks at the bar! I want to hear what people say, but you have to be able to understand them too!

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.