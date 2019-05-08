Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Day two of the Schuylkill League Track and Field Championships from Tamaqua. Brother and Sister Kevin and Olivia Hass of Blue Mountain won in the 1,600. William Munson (Shot put, Discus) and Jarrin Geisinger (100, 200) of Jim Thorpe were double winners. Blue Mountain also had Kylie Kutz winning the girls 100m in 12.57.