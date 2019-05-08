Day two of the Schuylkill League Track and Field Championships from Tamaqua. Brother and Sister Kevin and Olivia Hass of Blue Mountain won in the 1,600. William Munson (Shot put, Discus) and Jarrin Geisinger (100, 200) of Jim Thorpe were double winners. Blue Mountain also had Kylie Kutz winning the girls 100m in 12.57.
Schuylkill League Track and Field Championships
-
Tamaqua vs Blue Mountain baseball
-
Pottsville Boys Beat Blue Mountain for a Schuylkill League Title
-
Blue Mountain vs North Schuylkill baseball
-
Excitement Around The Eagles Baseball Team This Season At Blue Mountain
-
Record Setting Season For Fiamoncini At Bucknell University
-
-
Spagna Track and Field Championships
-
Lourdes Regional vs Blue Mountain boys basketball
-
Williams Valley Softball Closing The Gap In The Schuylkill League
-
North Schuylkill Pitcher Reggie Crawford Creating Buzz In Schuylkill County
-
Jim Thorpe Girls Hold Off Mahanoy Area in Schuylkill League Title Game
-
-
Pocono Mountain East @ Pocono Mountain West Track
-
Jim Thorpe Girls React to First Schuylkill League Title
-
Passenger Trains to Return to Tamaqua?