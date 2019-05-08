Pike County Man Arrested in Texas for Hauling Drugs from California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARSON COUNTY, Tx. -- A big drug bust landed a man from Pike County behind bars in Texas.

Authorities say Paul Hernandez was hauling drugs from California back to Milford.

Investigators found 171 pounds of marijuana and 44 pounds of wax that comes from pot when they stopped Hernandez Sunday.

Those drugs are worth more than $1 million on the street.

Hernandez is locked up in Carson County, Texas.