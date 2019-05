Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Flames badly damaged a home in Luzerne County.

Crews had the fire along Wright Avenue in Kingston knocked down when Newswatch 16 arrived.

Firefighters tell us it started outside the home around 8 p.m. Wednesday then spread inside.

No one was home at the time.

One woman needs to find another place to stay.

Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.