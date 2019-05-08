× DIY Mother’s Day Gifts: So Easy the Kids Can Make

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 12. If you’re struggling on that perfect pick for mom, help is here.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up some cool kiddos on Wednesday who showed simple, yet creative homemade gifts and goodies youngsters can make for mom this holiday in just a few quick steps.

The youngsters from the Dallas area actually run a small, at home baking business with their mom Nikki called “Three Snowflakes Baking.”

Click here for the recipes/instructions featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

More Mother’s Day Ideas This Week on WNEP’s Home & Backyard:

Need more Mother’s Day gift ideas? Watch WNEP-TV’s Home & Backyard this Saturday, May 11, at 9 a.m.

Our H & B team visits “Mariah Sol.” It’s a father/daughter business that specializes in handmade, metal jewelry. Their items are inspired by nature’s raw and simplistic beauty. They showed host Jackie Lewandoski how to create some of their electroformed jewelry.

Electroforming is a process in which metal is deposited onto a conductive surface – which in our case was a piece of bark. You can find their pieces on Facebook, Instagram, or Etsy. They also have jewelry located at the Art E Fekts Gallery in Pittston.

Mother’s Day Spending:

When it comes to this holiday that’s all about mom, consumer spending is expected to be at an all-time high. Click here to check out the most popular gifts and spending trends from the National Retail Federation.